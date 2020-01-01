 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Canndescent

Canndescent

The Art of Flower

How do you want to feel?
How do you want to feel?
Our ultra-premium oil cartridges preserve the natural terpenes and use no artificial additives.
Our ultra-premium oil cartridges preserve the natural terpenes and use no artificial additives.
Portable pack of .5 gram pre-rolls, available in each of our signature effects.
Portable pack of .5 gram pre-rolls, available in each of our signature effects.

About Canndescent

At CANNDESCENT, we are focused on producing the best cannabis flowers available. We are fortunate to have 70+ years of collective growing expertise embedded in our cultivation team, and when combined with the deep operational and technical strength of our management team, you can produce California’s highest quality cannabis flower. From our strain specific, micro-grow rooms, through hand trimming every flower by the stem, we preserve the full flavor and integrity of our medicine. In short, we spare no expense in our effort to produce flowers that deliver the best curated experiences for our patients. Whether it’s time to relax, enjoy an energetic outing, share an intimate moment, or refresh with a stress-free sleep, we help you make the best of your experiences. We call it being CANNDESCENT, being your best self at any moment.

Flower

more products

Pre-rolls

more products

Available in

United States, California