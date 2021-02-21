About this product
One gram of our ultra-premium whole flower in humidity-controlled glass jars with induction seals to preserve structure, deliver expansive aromas, rich flavors, and provide a consistent experience.
About this strain
Peach Ozz, aka "Peach Oz," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Oz Kush and Peach Rings. This strain produces a full-body high accompanied by a cerebral head buzz. The effects of Peach Ozz will make you feel motivated, chatty, and ready to take on any task. This strain features a notable flavor profile with sweet and peachy flavors that will remind you of candy. The aroma is more earthy than sweet. Medical marijuana patients choose Peach Ozz to help relieve symptoms associated with conditions like chronic headaches, depression and fatigue. Growers say this strain flowers into dark green buds with purple and white trichomes. Peach Ozz was originally bred by Dying Breed. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Peach Ozz effects
Uplifted
Happy
Relaxed
Headache
Depression
Lack of appetite
Stress
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Canndescent
At Canndescent, we’re committed to preserving “The Art of Flower.” That's why every plant in our state-of-the-art facility is tended to with the utmost care and attention to detail. Our cultivation begins with a proprietary selection and nurturing process. We only use plants at their highest genetic potential to ensure the best terpenes, effectiveness, and yield. We grow using only purified water, a strict nutritional regime, and organic pest management. Our growers customize the environment by stage and strain and dry for over 30 days. Lastly, our experts evaluate all flower to ensure it is cured properly, hand-trimmed, and displays the traits that make each cultivar special. We protect the flower in humidity-controlled glass jars with induction seals to preserve the structure, deliver expansive aromas and rich flavors, and provide a consistent experience.