About this product
One gram of our ultra-premium whole flower in humidity-controlled glass jars with induction seals to preserve structure, deliver expansive aromas, rich flavors, and provide a consistent experience.
About this strain
The Soap is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of The Soap - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
The Soap effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
24% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
2% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Canndescent
At Canndescent, we’re committed to preserving “The Art of Flower.” That's why every plant in our state-of-the-art facility is tended to with the utmost care and attention to detail. Our cultivation begins with a proprietary selection and nurturing process. We only use plants at their highest genetic potential to ensure the best terpenes, effectiveness, and yield. We grow using only purified water, a strict nutritional regime, and organic pest management. Our growers customize the environment by stage and strain and dry for over 30 days. Lastly, our experts evaluate all flower to ensure it is cured properly, hand-trimmed, and displays the traits that make each cultivar special. We protect the flower in humidity-controlled glass jars with induction seals to preserve the structure, deliver expansive aromas and rich flavors, and provide a consistent experience.