When it’s time to laugh, go out with friends or get intimate, invite Canndescent Connect. Canndescent Connect creates an effervescent mind and body, stimulating conversation, intimacy and beyond.
Cultivated with purified water and organic pest management, our ultra-premium flower is grown in customized environments based on stage and strain. We flush, dry, and cure for over 30 days and pick by stem, trim by hand, and never touch the flower. Look for our signature orange box, which comes packed with hemp wick.
Canndescent empowers adults to turn down the noise, unlock the moment, and transform their lives with exceptional cannabis products.
HOW DO YOU WANT TO FEEL? Start with choosing one of our five effects.
For restful sleep, relaxation or relief, soothe yourself with
CANNDESCENT CALM.
Keep up the pace, relax your mind, and sail through the day with CANNDESCENT CRUISE.
When it’s time to paint, jam, code, blog, or game, find your muse in CANNDESCENT CREATE.
When it’s time to laugh, go out with friends or get intimate, invite CANNDESCENT CONNECT.
To get off the couch, take a run, or go out for the night, power up with CANNDESCENT CHARGE.
