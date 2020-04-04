About this product
One gram of our ultra-premium whole flower in humidity-controlled glass jars with induction seals to preserve structure, deliver expansive aromas, rich flavors, and provide a consistent experience. A hemp wick is included so you can enjoy the full terpene profile of our flower.
About this strain
Wedding Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid that is made by crossing Wedding Cake and Grape Pie. Wedding Pie puts out a fragrant, fruity dessert aroma that is sweet, lemony, and gassy. This strain will quickly put your mind at ease as you enjoy the calming high and the quality craftsmanship that make this strain an all-around hit. Wedding Pie is bred by the respected Cannarado Genetics.
Wedding Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
45 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
8% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
26% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Canndescent
At Canndescent, we’re committed to preserving “The Art of Flower.” That's why every plant in our state-of-the-art facility is tended to with the utmost care and attention to detail. Our cultivation begins with a proprietary selection and nurturing process. We only use plants at their highest genetic potential to ensure the best terpenes, effectiveness, and yield. We grow using only purified water, a strict nutritional regime, and organic pest management. Our growers customize the environment by stage and strain and dry for over 30 days. Lastly, our experts evaluate all flower to ensure it is cured properly, hand-trimmed, and displays the traits that make each cultivar special. We protect the flower in humidity-controlled glass jars with induction seals to preserve the structure, deliver expansive aromas and rich flavors, and provide a consistent experience.