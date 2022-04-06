Our Premium Indoor CBD Hemp Flower provides a relaxing sensation that helps with anxiety, pain, inflammation and sleep. Full lab analysis are provided on our website to ensure safety and transparency.



"This super gassy strain has an astonishing terpene profile that reminds us of Grand Daddy Purple! This is one of the most iconic smelling strains known to stink up the room. These buds were delicately hand trimmed as tight as can be and are dense. Buds range in size from medium to smaller. Grown in soil using organic practices. Abacus Diesel tests high in Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Pinene."



Terpenes - 1.760%



CBDA - 16.597%



D9 - THC - 0.075%



THCA - 0.629%



CBGA - 0.293%



CBCA - 0.767%



TOTAL THC - 0.627%



TOTAL Cannabinoids - 19.714%