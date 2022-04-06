1350mg total CBDa, yielding 45mg per dropperful (1ml).



WHAT IS CBDa?

CBDa, or cannabidiolic acid, is the acidic form of CBD. This means it hasn’t been heated (or gone through decarboxylation) and is in the “live” form of CBD.



POTENTIAL BENEFITS

Sars-Cov-2 Inhibitor (Covid)

Anti-Nausea

Anti-Anxiety

Anti-Inflammatory

Anti-Tumor Benefits

Mood Enhancing Anti-Depressant



DIRECTIONS

For optimal strength put one full dropper under your tongue and let sit for 60 seconds. Swallow with beverage of choice or drop full dropper into beverage or food.