About this product
Our brand new Delta-8 Caviar Twax Joints are the perfect way to elevate your Delta-8 experience. We offer Bubba Kush, Legendary, Sour Lifter, Suver Haze, Tangie Dream, and Bubba Kush Light Dep. Guaranteed to make you feel euphoric, our D8 Caviar Twax joints are made from premium Delta-8 hemp joint dipped in pure delta-8 distillate and coated in pure CBG kief. All lab analysis are available on our website to ensure quality and complete transparency.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannessentials Brand HHC & Delta-8 Products
Cannessentials offers the highest quality and most affordable hemp and cannabinoid products. Specializing in preparations of Delta 8, HHC, and CBD. Vapes, Gummies, Flower and Concentrates available.