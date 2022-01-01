About this product
Our Delta-8 Moon Rocks consist of CBD hemp flower nugs that are dipped in premium Delta-8 distillate and coated in pure CBG Kief. Proceed with caution! These are sure to send you right to moon with their extreme potency. Enjoy an anxiety-free but potent high!
Strains Available:
Gelato
AK 47
Forbidden Fruit
About this brand
Cannessentials Brand HHC & Delta-8 Products
Cannessentials offers the highest quality and most affordable hemp and cannabinoid products. Specializing in preparations of Delta 8, HHC, and CBD. Vapes, Gummies, Flower and Concentrates available.