Cultivated indoors, our Tennessee Tangie CBD Hemp Flower is a variety that is not only beautiful to look at but tastes amazing. Tennessee Tangie CBD is citrusy and sweet and adds smoothness and relaxation to any day. Heal your body with this potent hemp flower at 15.7% total CBD. 3.5 g or 7 g jars available. Contact for wholesale.
Cannessentials Brand HHC & Delta-8 Products
Cannessentials offers the highest quality and most affordable hemp and cannabinoid products. Specializing in preparations of Delta 8, HHC, and CBD. Vapes, Gummies, Flower and Concentrates available.