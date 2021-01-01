- SMELL PROOF CONTAINER: Push-and-turn locking cap provides you with a secure sealed smell proof jar to prevent unintentional access.



- PATENTED AIRTIGHT HERB CONTAINER: Preserve and protect your herb, keeping it fresher longer in this air tight, water tight, and UV light tight locking stash jar!



- SUPERIOR DURABILITY: Made from 6061-T6 air craft grade aluminum and 300 series stainless steel to provide scratch guard resistance and is pet proof, shatter proof, crush proof and contain no BPA, BPS, PVC and Phthalate.



-THE CANNILOQ VOW: Your happiness is our top priority; if you are not 100% satisfied, please return for a full refund, no questions asked!



- DISCREET PORTABLE STASH JAR: 1.67″ Inner Diameter x 3.3″ Length.