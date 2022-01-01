About this product
Contains 10 gummies
50mg Delta-8 per gummy
500mg Delta-8 total
Available in Candy Apple flavored. Packed with just the right amount Delta-8 for that long lasting chill vibe.
The benefits may vary individually:
Lower Day-to-day tension*
Lower Anxiety*
Physical relaxation*
A focused and clear state of mind*
Healthy relief and recovery from inflammation*
Help you move easier and feel good*
A good night’s sleep while promoting healthy sleep cycles*
Derived from 100% Legal USA Hemp and contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill. Cannon Cannabis products are not intended to treat, diagnose, prevent, or cure any diseases.
About this brand
Cannon Cannabis
We are a 100% seed to sale company that strives for quality over quantity. Every harvest is a small batch of hand crafted indoor hydroponically grown cannabis. Alongside the use of state of the art equipment and LED lighting, all plants are hand watered and nurtured to the needs of each unique plant. To ensure the upmost quality in cultivation we only the cleanest water. All water is processed through a 5 stage reverse osmosis water treatment system. We use ONLY natural botanical oils in our IPM plan and NEVER use pesticides, herbicides or fungicides.
We want our customers to be able to sit back and relax so every batch is compliant and thoroughly tested through DEA registered labs.
My name is Granger Cannon and I started this company because I’ve always been on a quest for the highest quality cannabis that I could find. Through the years, I was never satisfied with the inconsistency or the quality of the products the market had to offer. I found that in order to have the best you have to grow the best, and in order to grow the best you must have extensive knowledge and experience in cannabis horticulture. That learning process starting for me in 2007 and in 2016 I graduated in the field of Cannabis Horticulture from Oaksterdam University in Oakland, California. In May 2020 Cannon Cannabis was founded and we’re making history.
