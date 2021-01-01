CT-CBD #1
Category: Dried
Type: Hybrid
Strength: Strong
CBD: 20%
THC: <1.5%
CannTrust CBD #1 is a hybrid strain producing sticky, medium-sized flowers high in CBD and low in THC.
This strain typically has a high terpene content, giving CBD #1 a strong earthy-pine aroma with hints of flowers and clove.
