Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand CannTrust

CannTrust

CT-CBD #1

About this product

Category: Dried
Type: Hybrid
Strength: Strong
CBD: 20%
THC: <1.5%

CannTrust CBD #1 is a hybrid strain producing sticky, medium-sized flowers high in CBD and low in THC.

This strain typically has a high terpene content, giving CBD #1 a strong earthy-pine aroma with hints of flowers and clove.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!