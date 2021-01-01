Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand CannTrust

CannTrust

Supreme Formula

About this product

Category: Dried
Type: Hybrid
Strength: Mild
THC: 11%
CBD: <1%

A patient-ready product (shake – not a full flower bud strain). Low to moderate THC.

Offered at a discounted price, this product is derived from our automated trimming machines, using our high-THC strains. Potency may vary between each lot depending which strains are used for the product.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!