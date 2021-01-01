Supreme Formula
About this product
Category: Dried
Type: Hybrid
Strength: Mild
THC: 11%
CBD: <1%
A patient-ready product (shake – not a full flower bud strain). Low to moderate THC.
Offered at a discounted price, this product is derived from our automated trimming machines, using our high-THC strains. Potency may vary between each lot depending which strains are used for the product.
