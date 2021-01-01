Supreme Formula 1:1
About this product
Category: Dried
Type: Hybrid
Strength: Mild
THC: 10%
CBD: 9%
A patient-ready product (shake – not a full flower bud strain). Low to moderate THC and CBD blend.
This product is a milled product offering, derived from milled buds. Supreme Formula 1:1 provides patients with a balanced CBD/THC content.
Supreme Formula 1:1 is a hybrid strain. CBD content is from the Cannatonic, whereas the THC is from our high-THC strains.
Type: Hybrid
Strength: Mild
THC: 10%
CBD: 9%
A patient-ready product (shake – not a full flower bud strain). Low to moderate THC and CBD blend.
This product is a milled product offering, derived from milled buds. Supreme Formula 1:1 provides patients with a balanced CBD/THC content.
Supreme Formula 1:1 is a hybrid strain. CBD content is from the Cannatonic, whereas the THC is from our high-THC strains.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!