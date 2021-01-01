THC Capsules
About this product
Category: Capsule
Type: Hybrid
Strength: Strong
THC: 10 mg
CBD: <1 mg
Hard shell vegan capsules.
Standardized formulations.
Each capsule contains 0.35 mL of oil: 10 mg of THC and <1 mg of CBD diluted into MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) oil.
600 mg of medicinal content per bottle.
One bottle of 60 capsules is equivalent to 10 g dried cannabis.
