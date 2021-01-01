Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand CannTrust

CannTrust

Vintage Cheese

About this product

Category: Dried
Type: Sativa Dominant
Strength: Strong
THC: 20%
CBD: <0.04%

Coated in crystals, Vintage Cheese has a smoky, earthy aroma with spicy and floral undertones. The aroma of this strain does sometimes resemble a fine cheese smell.

The buds are fairly dense, bright green with tones of olive and peppered with orange hairs.

Limited strain.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!