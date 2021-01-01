CBG + CBD CANNABIGEROL + CANNABIDIOL OIL 5 %, 500MG - 10ML
About this product
Cannabigerol + Cannabidiol Hempseed Oil - 5% CBG + 5% CBD content, 10ml
Our organic hemp seed oil with 5% CBG + 5% CBD provides a high quality and natural nutritional supplement. This CBG + CBD oil extracted from a European Cannabis Sativa L. plant is an oil produced at the highest level. For the production a gentle CO2 extraction technique is used. The consumer-interesting and healthy cannabinoids can be obtained by this method in a large amount.
When cultivating the hemp plants, we place the highest value on purity and quality characteristics:
- Organically grown
- Made in the EU
- Without herbicides
- Without artificial or chemical fertilizers
- Without pesticides
- Gentle processing
Usage:
CBG + CBD oil drops are absorbed through the mucous membranes in the mouth and through eating and drinking.
For prevention, it is sufficient to take 3-5 drops per day. To aid treatment, take up to three times a day, 3-4 drops per intake.
Characteristics:
CBG/CBD content: min. 5 % (500mg +-5%) / min. 5 % (500mg +-5%)
THC content: < 0,0 %
Ingedients: Organic hempseed oil, CBG + CBD cannabigerol + cannabidiol Extract
Content: 10ml (~ 250 drops)
Important note: Shake well before use, keep cool and dark, out of the reach of children.
Our organic hemp seed oil with 5% CBG + 5% CBD provides a high quality and natural nutritional supplement. This CBG + CBD oil extracted from a European Cannabis Sativa L. plant is an oil produced at the highest level. For the production a gentle CO2 extraction technique is used. The consumer-interesting and healthy cannabinoids can be obtained by this method in a large amount.
When cultivating the hemp plants, we place the highest value on purity and quality characteristics:
- Organically grown
- Made in the EU
- Without herbicides
- Without artificial or chemical fertilizers
- Without pesticides
- Gentle processing
Usage:
CBG + CBD oil drops are absorbed through the mucous membranes in the mouth and through eating and drinking.
For prevention, it is sufficient to take 3-5 drops per day. To aid treatment, take up to three times a day, 3-4 drops per intake.
Characteristics:
CBG/CBD content: min. 5 % (500mg +-5%) / min. 5 % (500mg +-5%)
THC content: < 0,0 %
Ingedients: Organic hempseed oil, CBG + CBD cannabigerol + cannabidiol Extract
Content: 10ml (~ 250 drops)
Important note: Shake well before use, keep cool and dark, out of the reach of children.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!