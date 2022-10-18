About this product
Our single-source, premium hemp extract vape cartridges with a near 1:1 ratio of CBD and CBG and other notable minor cannabinoids (CBN, and CBC) provides you with specific varietals of terpenes and cannabinoids to deliver optimum effects.
Our naturally derived Menthol terpenes deliver a delicate balance of energy and focus. Subtle hints of peppermint produce a cool, stimulating effect.
Available in 0.5g/mL cartridges.
About this brand
Cardiff Labs
OUR PROMISE.
ONE CLEAR FOCUS GUIDES EVERYTHING WE DO.
We are committed to developing clean, wholesome products that allow you to live your very best life. Through rigorous cultivation and testing practices, and the thoughtful curation of only the finest ingredients, you can trust Cardiff to bring you quality goods you can feel good about using everyday.
