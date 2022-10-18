About this product
Each 30mg softgel contains a synergistic 1:1 proprietary blend of 15mg of cannabigerol (CBG) and 15mg of cannabidiol (CBD).
Proprietary Blend
+ 15mg / Hemp Cannabinoids (Whole Plant Extract)(CBD)
+ 15mg / Cannabigerol (CBG)
Other Ingredients: Gelatin Softgel (Gelatin, Vegetable Glycerin, Purified Water), Organic Medium-Chain Triglyceride (MCT) Oil
About this brand
Cardiff Labs
OUR PROMISE.
ONE CLEAR FOCUS GUIDES EVERYTHING WE DO.
We are committed to developing clean, wholesome products that allow you to live your very best life. Through rigorous cultivation and testing practices, and the thoughtful curation of only the finest ingredients, you can trust Cardiff to bring you quality goods you can feel good about using everyday.
