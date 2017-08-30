About this product
Formulated with Tropic Thunder terpenes to deliver an uplifted feeling with a sense of calm and relaxation.
Available in 0.5g/mL cartridges.
About this strain
Tropic Thunder is a mysterious Maui Wowie cross that exhibits colorful buds and floral aromas. The strain’s moderate potency makes it suitable for consumption any time of the day, offering a mellow and manageable buzz that elevates the mood and alleviates stress. Its floral aroma transforms into a bitter, herbaceous mixture of flavors upon combustion or vaporization. Tropic Thunder has been used for a variety of ailments, but excels when contending with depression, inflammation, and muscle spasms.
About this brand
ONE CLEAR FOCUS GUIDES EVERYTHING WE DO.
We are committed to developing clean, wholesome products that allow you to live your very best life. Through rigorous cultivation and testing practices, and the thoughtful curation of only the finest ingredients, you can trust Cardiff to bring you quality goods you can feel good about using everyday.