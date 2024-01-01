Description: Pure and potent cannabis vaping. Our 1:1 ratio is equal parts CBD and THC. Ideal for relaxing after a long day. Made from carefully selected cannabis strains grown in the California sun and carefully extracted to preserve the full spectrum of cannabis compounds. Always free of additives for a clean vaping experience. Designed for more experienced users, the 1:1 is typically mildly psychoactive but 100% effective.
Details: Ingredients: Cannabis oil
Package size: 1g cartridge
Typical dose: Use as needed
Total cannabinoids per package: 680 mg
Total CBD: 340 mg
Total THC: 340 mg
Exact cannabinoid content varies by batch and the amounts indicated here are based on formulation.
Product Usage: Breathe in quick comfort. Vape cartridges work with a standard vape pen and battery.
Onset Time: 1-5 minutes Duration of Effects: 30 min - 4 hours
The pioneer of CBD to THC ratios that deliver powerful relief, Care By Design has been innovating cannabis therapeutics for over a decade. Today our products go beyond CBD and THC. Thanks to a proprietary dual processing method, we're able to extract the fullest of full-spectrum oil, including major and minor cannabinoids, cannabinoid acids (CBDa and THCa), terpenes, flavonoids, and more. Care By Design is CBD that works. The most potent and effective wellness product found in or out of dispensaries.