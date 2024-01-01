Description:

Pure and potent cannabis vaping. Our 1:1 ratio is equal parts CBD and THC. Ideal for relaxing after a long day. Made from carefully selected cannabis strains grown in the California sun and carefully extracted to preserve the full spectrum of cannabis compounds. Always free of additives for a clean vaping experience. Designed for more experienced users, the 1:1 is typically mildly psychoactive but 100% effective.



Details:

Ingredients:

Cannabis oil



Package size: 1g cartridge



Typical dose: Use as needed



Total cannabinoids per package: 680 mg



Total CBD: 340 mg



Total THC: 340 mg



Exact cannabinoid content varies by batch and the amounts indicated here are based on formulation.



Product Usage:

Breathe in quick comfort. Vape cartridges work with a standard vape pen and battery.



Onset Time: 1-5 minutes

Duration of Effects: 30 min - 4 hours



