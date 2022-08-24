About this product
The fullest of full spectrum cannabis oil in a convenient gel cap. Includes CBD, THC, CBDA, THCA and a proprietary blend of terpenes to promote healing. Includes MCT (coconut) oil to enhance absorption. 40mg cannabinoids in every capsule. Typically somewhat psychoactive, soothing, and relaxing. Also available in 10-count and sample size.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Care By Design
The pioneer of CBD to THC ratios that deliver powerful relief, Care By Design has been innovating cannabis therapeutics for over a decade. Today our products go beyond CBD and THC. Thanks to a proprietary dual processing method, we're able to extract the fullest of full-spectrum oil, including major and minor cannabinoids, cannabinoid acids (CBDa and THCa), terpenes, flavonoids, and more. Care By Design is CBD that works. The most potent and effective wellness product found in or out of dispensaries.
State License(s)
CDPH-10002270
CDPH-10004584