A long-time favorite of those looking for comfort, our 1:1 ratio is full-spectrum CBD tincture that features CBD, THC, the minor cannabinoids THCa and CBDa, as well as flavorful terpenes. Equal parts CBD to THC, this ratio is potent and powerful. It is ideal for unwinding at the end of the day and promoting a restful night’s sleep. Designed for more experienced users, this ratio contains the most THC of any of our ratios. Our 1:1 is designed for people with previous experience with cannabis who can tolerate more THC. Take the 1:1 for a balanced feeling with some psychoactivity.