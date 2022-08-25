About this product
A delicious balance of sweet and tart, the Mixed Berry combines flavors of blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries. With a CBD to THC ratio of 18:1, there's just enough THC to take the edge off. Perfect for relieving occasional stress. Vegan, gluten-free. No artificial flavors or colors. 10mg CBD + .55mg THC per serving. Also available in sample size.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Care By Design
The pioneer of CBD to THC ratios that deliver powerful relief, Care By Design has been innovating cannabis therapeutics for over a decade. Today our products go beyond CBD and THC. Thanks to a proprietary dual processing method, we're able to extract the fullest of full-spectrum oil, including major and minor cannabinoids, cannabinoid acids (CBDa and THCa), terpenes, flavonoids, and more. Care By Design is CBD that works. The most potent and effective wellness product found in or out of dispensaries.
State License(s)
CDPH-10002270
CDPH-10004584