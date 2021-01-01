About this product

One of our most popular and top selling ratios, the 18:1 tincture is powerful and potent for mind and body wellness. It is formulated with the highest-quality CBD and a full spectrum of major and minor cannabinoids, terpenes, and enough THC to amplify your wellness. Great for relaxing both mind and body, the 18:1 is perfect for soothing occasional stress and promoting wellness, and made for all experience levels.



Our 18:1 is designed for novice or expert cannabis users who are seeking relief. Whether taken at day or night, it can be your everyday comfort companion. Our 18:1 ratio can soothe your joints so you can start your day off right or help you wind down and easily drift off to sleep.

