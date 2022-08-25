About this product
Mouth-watering and thirst-quenching, our lemon gummies strike the perfect balance of sweet and tart. With a CBD to THC ratio of 4:1, this gummy is ideal for unwinding daytime or nighttime. Vegan, gluten-free. No artificial flavors or colors. 10mg CBD + 2.5mg THC per serving. Also available in sample size.
Care By Design
The pioneer of CBD to THC ratios that deliver powerful relief, Care By Design has been innovating cannabis therapeutics for over a decade. Today our products go beyond CBD and THC. Thanks to a proprietary dual processing method, we're able to extract the fullest of full-spectrum oil, including major and minor cannabinoids, cannabinoid acids (CBDa and THCa), terpenes, flavonoids, and more. Care By Design is CBD that works. The most potent and effective wellness product found in or out of dispensaries.
State License(s)
CDPH-10002270
CDPH-10004584