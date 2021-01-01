Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Care By Design

Care By Design

4:1 Sublingual Drops (15ml)

Buy Here

About this product

A fan favorite, our 4:1 ratio is packed with CBD, minor cannabinoids like THCa and CBDa, terpenes, and a moderate amount of THC for that extra bit of comfort when you need it most. The 4:1 ratio is a great option for soothing your body post-workout, for whole body recovery, or when you need to wind down after a busy day. We’ve designed the 4:1 to be used as a strong daytime or nighttime ratio. It is great for experienced cannabis users with some tolerance for THC with a little psychoactivity.

Pro-tip: take a dose once in the morning and once before bed.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!