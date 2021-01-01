About this product

A fan favorite, our 4:1 ratio is packed with CBD, minor cannabinoids like THCa and CBDa, terpenes, and a moderate amount of THC for that extra bit of comfort when you need it most. The 4:1 ratio is a great option for soothing your body post-workout, for whole body recovery, or when you need to wind down after a busy day. We’ve designed the 4:1 to be used as a strong daytime or nighttime ratio. It is great for experienced cannabis users with some tolerance for THC with a little psychoactivity.



Pro-tip: take a dose once in the morning and once before bed.