Welcome to strong, and reliable relief. Our 8:1 tincture features CBD, CBDa, THC, THCa, and terpenes. With a modest amount of THC, this ratio can be helpful for managing discomfort and finding calm morning, noon, and night.. Designed to help calm your mind and body, the 8:1 tincture can be easily personalized to meet your needs. If you’re an experienced cannabis user, you can enjoy this ratio throughout the day with little to no psychoactivity. We’ve created all of our tinctures for precision dosing, and as a wellness option, you can’t go wrong using the 8:1 tincture for occasional stress relief.