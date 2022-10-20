About this product
Powerful, long-lasting, push-button vape battery. Comes with USB charger and case. CCell technology that combines style, durability, and a high-performance battery. Recommended for use with Care By Design 510-thread cartridges. Vape cartridges are available in 6 ratios of CBD to THC, ranging from the 40:1 (40 parts CBD to 1 part THC) to the 1:1 (equal parts CBD and THC)/
About this brand
Care By Design
The pioneer of CBD to THC ratios that deliver powerful relief, Care By Design has been innovating cannabis therapeutics for over a decade. Today our products go beyond CBD and THC. Thanks to a proprietary dual processing method, we're able to extract the fullest of full-spectrum oil, including major and minor cannabinoids, cannabinoid acids (CBDa and THCa), terpenes, flavonoids, and more. Care By Design is CBD that works. The most potent and effective wellness product found in or out of dispensaries.
State License(s)
CDPH-10002270
CDPH-10004584