Description:

Feel good fast. Our 18:1 CBD to THC ratio is ideal for relieving occasional stress -- especially if you're sensitive to THC. Made from high quality cannabis strains, grown in the California sun. We extract the CBD oil using a proprietary method that captures the full array of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other bioactive compounds. With a minimal amount of THC, this ratio is perfect for daytime use.



Details:

Ingredients:

Cannabis oil



Package size: 1g cartridge



Typical dose: Use as needed



Total cannabinoids per package: 680 mg



Total CBD: 644 mg



Total THC: 36 mg



Exact cannabinoid content varies by batch and the amounts indicated here are based on formulation.



Product Usage:

Breathe in quick comfort. Vape cartridges work with a standard vape pen and battery.



Onset Time: 1-5 minutes

Duration of Effects: 30 min - 4 hours

