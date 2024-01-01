Description:

Ideal for the cannabis newbie and THC-sensitive. The 40:1 ratio provides all the benefits of CBD and a bit of THC but is typically not psychoactive. Perfect for daytime use or relieving occasional stress. Made from carefully chosen cannabis strains, grown in the California sun. Expertly extracted using a proprietary method designed to capture the full array of bioactive compounds.



Details:

Ingredients:

Cannabis oil



Package size: 1g cartridge



Typical dose: Use as needed



Total cannabinoids per package: 680 mg



Total CBD: 664 mg



Total THC: 16 mg



Exact cannabinoid content varies by batch and the amounts indicated here are based on formulation.



Product Usage:

Breathe in quick comfort. Vape cartridges work with a standard vape pen and battery.



Onset Time: 1-5 minutes

Duration of Effects: 30 min - 4 hours

