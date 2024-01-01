Care By Design | 40:1 Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge 1 Gram

Ideal for the cannabis newbie and THC-sensitive. The 40:1 ratio provides all the benefits of CBD and a bit of THC but is typically not psychoactive. Perfect for daytime use or relieving occasional stress. Made from carefully chosen cannabis strains, grown in the California sun. Expertly extracted using a proprietary method designed to capture the full array of bioactive compounds.

Cannabis oil

Package size: 1g cartridge

Typical dose: Use as needed

Total cannabinoids per package: 680 mg

Total CBD: 664 mg

Total THC: 16 mg

Exact cannabinoid content varies by batch and the amounts indicated here are based on formulation.

Breathe in quick comfort. Vape cartridges work with a standard vape pen and battery.

Onset Time: 1-5 minutes
Duration of Effects: 30 min - 4 hours

The pioneer of CBD to THC ratios that deliver powerful relief, Care By Design has been innovating cannabis therapeutics for over a decade. Today our products go beyond CBD and THC. Thanks to a proprietary dual processing method, we're able to extract the fullest of full-spectrum oil, including major and minor cannabinoids, cannabinoid acids (CBDa and THCa), terpenes, flavonoids, and more. Care By Design is CBD that works. The most potent and effective wellness product found in or out of dispensaries.

