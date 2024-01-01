Description: A quick way to feel good. Our 8:1 CBD to THC ratio is perfect for relieving occasional stress. Made from high quality strains, grown in the California sun. We extract the CBD oil using a proprietary method that captures the full array of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other bioactive compounds. With a modest amount of THC, this ratio can be helpful morning, noon, and night.
Details: Ingredients: Cannabis oil
Package size: 1g cartridge
Typical dose: Use as needed
Total cannabinoids per package: 680 mg
Total CBD: 604 mg
Total THC: 76 mg
Exact cannabinoid content varies by batch and the amounts indicated here are based on formulation.
Product Usage: Breathe in quick comfort. Vape cartridges work with a standard vape pen and battery.
Onset Time: 1-5 minutes Duration of Effects: 30 min - 4 hours
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
The pioneer of CBD to THC ratios that deliver powerful relief, Care By Design has been innovating cannabis therapeutics for over a decade. Today our products go beyond CBD and THC. Thanks to a proprietary dual processing method, we're able to extract the fullest of full-spectrum oil, including major and minor cannabinoids, cannabinoid acids (CBDa and THCa), terpenes, flavonoids, and more. Care By Design is CBD that works. The most potent and effective wellness product found in or out of dispensaries.