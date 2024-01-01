Description:

A quick way to feel good. Our 8:1 CBD to THC ratio is perfect for relieving occasional stress. Made from high quality strains, grown in the California sun. We extract the CBD oil using a proprietary method that captures the full array of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other bioactive compounds. With a modest amount of THC, this ratio can be helpful morning, noon, and night.



Details:

Ingredients:

Cannabis oil



Package size: 1g cartridge



Typical dose: Use as needed



Total cannabinoids per package: 680 mg



Total CBD: 604 mg



Total THC: 76 mg



Exact cannabinoid content varies by batch and the amounts indicated here are based on formulation.



Product Usage:

Breathe in quick comfort. Vape cartridges work with a standard vape pen and battery.



Onset Time: 1-5 minutes

Duration of Effects: 30 min - 4 hours

Show more