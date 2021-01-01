About this product
One drop and you’ll be chilling in no time. Our 1:1 ratio tincture has the perfect dosage of CBD and THC to give you a meditative buzz without being too much to handle.
You'll feel grounded, relaxed, and uplifted while still maintaining a clear focus on what may come next.
Suggested dosage is one dropperful. Take to harvest good vibes any-time, day or night.
About this brand
Care Division
Living today can get pretty exhausting. You need to feel and look as amazing as we know you are, even when times are tough. Whether it's pain, skincare, or just every day bad vibes--Care Division creates solutions.
Inspired by ayurvedic medicine, but including modern science, all of our products are a synergistic blend of THC, CBD, herbs, and nootropics to make an effect that marijuana alone could never have. We make things to keep you active and happy, not drugged and out of it.
Be fit. Be lit. Love it.
