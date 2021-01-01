About this product
A CBD tincture formulated with a micro-dose of THC so you can harness the health benefits of cannabis, without any stony side effects. Used daily, Care helps keep your brain healthy, prevent pain from starting, and keep the good vibes flowing. All the health, with a little high.
We keep it simple, using MCT oil as a carrier and a dash of vitamin E to maintain freshness.
Use it every day to support stress relief, aid with pain and inflammation, and as part of your daily health routine.
About this brand
Care Division
Living today can get pretty exhausting. You need to feel and look as amazing as we know you are, even when times are tough. Whether it's pain, skincare, or just every day bad vibes--Care Division creates solutions.
Inspired by ayurvedic medicine, but including modern science, all of our products are a synergistic blend of THC, CBD, herbs, and nootropics to make an effect that marijuana alone could never have. We make things to keep you active and happy, not drugged and out of it.
Be fit. Be lit. Love it.
