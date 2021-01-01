About this product
Are you feeling sore? Do you need relief from inflammation or muscle spasms? Look no further than this natural care package made by the athletes that use it daily.
Just rub a little bit of our hemp-infused botanical formula anywhere that needs some attention, then watch as it tackles away those pesky aches and pains. We've designed our cream to immediately dull away discomfort with natural herbs, then keep away the pain with the power of CBD.
You know that old adage, "No pain, no gain?" Well, if that's not your look, break out the Carefree cream!
About this brand
Care Division
Living today can get pretty exhausting. You need to feel and look as amazing as we know you are, even when times are tough. Whether it's pain, skincare, or just every day bad vibes--Care Division creates solutions.
Inspired by ayurvedic medicine, but including modern science, all of our products are a synergistic blend of THC, CBD, herbs, and nootropics to make an effect that marijuana alone could never have. We make things to keep you active and happy, not drugged and out of it.
Be fit. Be lit. Love it.
