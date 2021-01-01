About this product

Are you feeling sore? Do you need relief from inflammation or muscle spasms? Look no further than this natural care package made by the athletes that use it daily.



Just rub a little bit of our hemp-infused botanical formula anywhere that needs some attention, then watch as it tackles away those pesky aches and pains. We've designed our cream to immediately dull away discomfort with natural herbs, then keep away the pain with the power of CBD.



You know that old adage, "No pain, no gain?" Well, if that's not your look, break out the Carefree cream!

