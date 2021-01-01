About this product
Extra strength CBD gummy power! These CBD gummies provide you with all the benefits of CBD along with a punch of fabulous fruit flavor. Every gummy contains a whopping 25mg of CBD, for extra potent dosing potential. Use as needed for a boost to your daily health and wellness routine.
About this brand
Care Division
Living today can get pretty exhausting. You need to feel and look as amazing as we know you are, even when times are tough. Whether it's pain, skincare, or just every day bad vibes--Care Division creates solutions.
Inspired by ayurvedic medicine, but including modern science, all of our products are a synergistic blend of THC, CBD, herbs, and nootropics to make an effect that marijuana alone could never have. We make things to keep you active and happy, not drugged and out of it.
Be fit. Be lit. Love it.
