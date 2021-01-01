About this product
You can't sleep. Your mind is racing, and not being able to sleep is making things worse.
Thankfully, we have Dream- a tincture designed to help you naturally drift to sleep without leaving you groggy when your alarm goes off.
Our sleepy blend of CBD, botanicals and micro-dose Melatonin kicks in fast - and keeps you asleep all night long!
Take back your night, one dropperful at a time.
About this brand
Care Division
Living today can get pretty exhausting. You need to feel and look as amazing as we know you are, even when times are tough. Whether it's pain, skincare, or just every day bad vibes--Care Division creates solutions.
Inspired by ayurvedic medicine, but including modern science, all of our products are a synergistic blend of THC, CBD, herbs, and nootropics to make an effect that marijuana alone could never have. We make things to keep you active and happy, not drugged and out of it.
Be fit. Be lit. Love it.
