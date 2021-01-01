About this product

A blend of cannabinoids and botanicals help quiet your mind, while microdose melatonin helps to gently lull you to sleep.



Too much THC is known to prevent you from having dreams at all. Our tincture contains a small amount of THC per dropperful, paired with CBD and lucid dream promoting botanicals, to lull you to sleep while promoting vivid dream recall.



Take it to fall asleep and remember your dreams. If you can’t remember your dreams, how can you accomplish them?

