About this product
A blend of cannabinoids and botanicals help quiet your mind, while microdose melatonin helps to gently lull you to sleep.
Too much THC is known to prevent you from having dreams at all. Our tincture contains a small amount of THC per dropperful, paired with CBD and lucid dream promoting botanicals, to lull you to sleep while promoting vivid dream recall.
Take it to fall asleep and remember your dreams. If you can’t remember your dreams, how can you accomplish them?
Too much THC is known to prevent you from having dreams at all. Our tincture contains a small amount of THC per dropperful, paired with CBD and lucid dream promoting botanicals, to lull you to sleep while promoting vivid dream recall.
Take it to fall asleep and remember your dreams. If you can’t remember your dreams, how can you accomplish them?
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Care Division
Living today can get pretty exhausting. You need to feel and look as amazing as we know you are, even when times are tough. Whether it's pain, skincare, or just every day bad vibes--Care Division creates solutions.
Inspired by ayurvedic medicine, but including modern science, all of our products are a synergistic blend of THC, CBD, herbs, and nootropics to make an effect that marijuana alone could never have. We make things to keep you active and happy, not drugged and out of it.
Be fit. Be lit. Love it.
Inspired by ayurvedic medicine, but including modern science, all of our products are a synergistic blend of THC, CBD, herbs, and nootropics to make an effect that marijuana alone could never have. We make things to keep you active and happy, not drugged and out of it.
Be fit. Be lit. Love it.