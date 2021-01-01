About this product
CBD, shea butter, and beeswax work together to give your lips the hydration they deserve. Along with other ingredients, this Chapstick helps protect and restore your lips. Made in house with our hemp grown from Fields by Care Division, in Basalt Colorado, a female owned farm and Hemp / CBD manufacturing company.
Care Division
Care Division
Living today can get pretty exhausting. You need to feel and look as amazing as we know you are, even when times are tough. Whether it's pain, skincare, or just every day bad vibes--Care Division creates solutions.
