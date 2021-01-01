About this product
Say goodbye to pain, say hello to this super tincture with CBD, Ginger, and Black Cumin Seed Oil - a three part potion to end inflammation.
If you are feeling particularly uncomfortable, try Mend topically too: Black Seed Oil is highly effective at reducing aches, pain, and irritation - so just rub it on your skin!
It's an exotic mixture that comes together in a way that'll have your aches disappearing before long!
If you are feeling particularly uncomfortable, try Mend topically too: Black Seed Oil is highly effective at reducing aches, pain, and irritation - so just rub it on your skin!
It's an exotic mixture that comes together in a way that'll have your aches disappearing before long!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Care Division
Living today can get pretty exhausting. You need to feel and look as amazing as we know you are, even when times are tough. Whether it's pain, skincare, or just every day bad vibes--Care Division creates solutions.
Inspired by ayurvedic medicine, but including modern science, all of our products are a synergistic blend of THC, CBD, herbs, and nootropics to make an effect that marijuana alone could never have. We make things to keep you active and happy, not drugged and out of it.
Be fit. Be lit. Love it.
Inspired by ayurvedic medicine, but including modern science, all of our products are a synergistic blend of THC, CBD, herbs, and nootropics to make an effect that marijuana alone could never have. We make things to keep you active and happy, not drugged and out of it.
Be fit. Be lit. Love it.