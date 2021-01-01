About this product
Do you want to achieve beautiful, healthy skin? We know the secret.
Mushroom Magic Lotion harnesses the power of Reishi Mushroom, known as the “Mushroom of Immortality”, to help you achieve a youthful complexion. It’s made with natural ingredients that are safe for all skin types and won’t clog pores or cause breakouts. You can use it on your face, neck, chest – wherever your skin needs some TLC!
With this moisturizer as part of your routine, you can enjoy clearer, calmer skin without any harmful chemicals or side effects. Plus it smells amazing! Get ready for compliments from friends and family about how magical your complexion looks.
Mushroom Magic Lotion harnesses the power of Reishi Mushroom, known as the “Mushroom of Immortality”, to help you achieve a youthful complexion. It’s made with natural ingredients that are safe for all skin types and won’t clog pores or cause breakouts. You can use it on your face, neck, chest – wherever your skin needs some TLC!
With this moisturizer as part of your routine, you can enjoy clearer, calmer skin without any harmful chemicals or side effects. Plus it smells amazing! Get ready for compliments from friends and family about how magical your complexion looks.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Care Division
Living today can get pretty exhausting. You need to feel and look as amazing as we know you are, even when times are tough. Whether it's pain, skincare, or just every day bad vibes--Care Division creates solutions.
Inspired by ayurvedic medicine, but including modern science, all of our products are a synergistic blend of THC, CBD, herbs, and nootropics to make an effect that marijuana alone could never have. We make things to keep you active and happy, not drugged and out of it.
Be fit. Be lit. Love it.
Inspired by ayurvedic medicine, but including modern science, all of our products are a synergistic blend of THC, CBD, herbs, and nootropics to make an effect that marijuana alone could never have. We make things to keep you active and happy, not drugged and out of it.
Be fit. Be lit. Love it.