About this product

The fresh and juicy scent of watermelon has never been more inviting. This delish lotion is best served up to provide your face with lasting lightweight moisture, or as a fast acting hand lotion.



After cleansing, massage all over your face for instant hydration. With every application, you will notice your skin becoming softer while being pampered with moisture.



Now the only thing sweeter than a fresh slice of watermelon will be the soft, juicy glow of your skin!

