About this product
The fresh and juicy scent of watermelon has never been more inviting. This delish lotion is best served up to provide your face with lasting lightweight moisture, or as a fast acting hand lotion.
After cleansing, massage all over your face for instant hydration. With every application, you will notice your skin becoming softer while being pampered with moisture.
Now the only thing sweeter than a fresh slice of watermelon will be the soft, juicy glow of your skin!
After cleansing, massage all over your face for instant hydration. With every application, you will notice your skin becoming softer while being pampered with moisture.
Now the only thing sweeter than a fresh slice of watermelon will be the soft, juicy glow of your skin!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Care Division
Living today can get pretty exhausting. You need to feel and look as amazing as we know you are, even when times are tough. Whether it's pain, skincare, or just every day bad vibes--Care Division creates solutions.
Inspired by ayurvedic medicine, but including modern science, all of our products are a synergistic blend of THC, CBD, herbs, and nootropics to make an effect that marijuana alone could never have. We make things to keep you active and happy, not drugged and out of it.
Be fit. Be lit. Love it.
Inspired by ayurvedic medicine, but including modern science, all of our products are a synergistic blend of THC, CBD, herbs, and nootropics to make an effect that marijuana alone could never have. We make things to keep you active and happy, not drugged and out of it.
Be fit. Be lit. Love it.