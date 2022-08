We leverage 40 years of experience in importing/exporting and product development, giving us the experience to turn any of your ideas into a reality.



We rigorously and regularly test our suppliers + samples to ensure our products exceed industry quality standards. We pride ourselves on our work and are pleased to offer a 100% replacement guarantee!



With offices in Dalian, China and Los Angeles, CA - we work around the clock to ensure that our customers receive the best service possible!