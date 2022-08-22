About this product
The Liberty V-Series is the the economical choice from one of the most reputable vape manufacturers, Itsuwa. This cartridge features a vertical ceramic coil and 4 intake holes.
The mouthpiece has adjustable airflow to control your user experience! This cartridge works very well with oils of medium thickness.
