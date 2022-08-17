The Liberty X-Series is the latest ceramic technology from one of the most reputable vape manufacturers, Itsuwa. This cartridge features Thanos-technology heating elements and has 6 individual in-take holes for maximum performance. The intake holes are strategically placed on the bottom of the tank to ensure every last drop is vaporized!



The mouthpiece has adjustable airflow to control your user experience! This cartridge works very well with various oils and viscosities.