If you're looking for our most popular leak-free ceramic vape cartridges, you've come to the right place. The Premium-Lite Cartridge features a powerful and long-lasting ceramic core for maximum flavor. Additionally, this cartridge features 1.6mm aperture holes meaning it is best-suited for medium-heavy thickness oil.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.