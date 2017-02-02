Cascade High
UW
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
CascadeHigh's UW is one of the finest Hybrid strains to be found, an Indica-dominant with high THC and densely green buds. The fruity and spicy smells of this strain match its delectable taste, while its potent effects immediately soothe with a body high that spreads throughout the body while gently calming the nerves. UW works great to manage sleeping disorders, anxiety or chronic pain.
UW Purple effects
95 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
63% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
