About this product

CascadeHigh's UW is one of the finest Hybrid strains to be found, an Indica-dominant with high THC and densely green buds. The fruity and spicy smells of this strain match its delectable taste, while its potent effects immediately soothe with a body high that spreads throughout the body while gently calming the nerves. UW works great to manage sleeping disorders, anxiety or chronic pain.