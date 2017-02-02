Loading…
CascadeHigh's UW is one of the finest Hybrid strains to be found, an Indica-dominant with high THC and densely green buds. The fruity and spicy smells of this strain match its delectable taste, while its potent effects immediately soothe with a body high that spreads throughout the body while gently calming the nerves. UW works great to manage sleeping disorders, anxiety or chronic pain.

Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
63% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
