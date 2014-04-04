Bred by JinxProof Genetics, Shangri-La crosses parent strains Fudo Myo-o and 9 Pound Hammer to create a 60/40 sativa-dominant strain. Taking its name from the mythical valley utopia, the Shangri-La hybrid is sure to bring you to your own internal paradise. This strain takes you to a peaceful mindset where happiness and relaxation are no strangers. Patients might also choose this strain as an uplifting escape from nausea, stress, and pain. Skunky and sweet in flavor, Shangri-La boasts a garden of different aromas from ripe grape and berry to tropical mango and citrus.