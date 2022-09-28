Five of our most popular CBD hemp varieties in one great flower pack.



Special Sauce 3.5 grams

Cherry Wine 3.5 grams

Sour Space Candy 3.5 grams

Pineberry 3.5 grams

Lifter 3.5 grams



Special Sauce (Original Special Sauce x Early Resin Berry):



OregonCBD's flagship strain has exotic astringent berry smells, beautiful pink pistils, and some of the highest oil returns of any industrial hemp on the planet. The flavors are otherworldly. Flowers are smaller than some other strains, but end up very dense and coated in glistening resin. This is a top-seller in the international trimmed flower market and peerless for full spectrum oil extraction. Special Sauce has the highest average CBD content of all OregonCBD strains.



Cherry Wine (The Wife x Charlotte's Cherries):

Combo of The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.



Sour Space Candy (Sour Tsunami x Early Resin Berry):

The CBD-dominant Sour Tsunami sports a unique, terpinolene-forward flavor similar to Original Glue and the Sour Diesel / Chem / OG lines. Crossing with Early Resin Berry yields a unique flavor profile reminiscent of sour candy from outer space. If interstellar travelers needed a sweet and sour snack to keep their head right during adventures, this would be the one!



Pineberry (Ringo’s Gift x ERB):

“Ringo’s Gift” (ACDC x Harle-Tsu) has won multiple awards for its sharply sappy, Douglas fir terpene profile and high oil content. The line was originally developed by Lawrence Ringo before his passing. Ringo's Gifts pleasantly loud terpenes crossed with Early Resin Berry sweetens and expands the flavor profile to produce, "Pineberry". These tops have high terpene content resin, making this hybrid a contender for the highest CBD oil yields around. *Use sparingly in foods or the pinene will overpower your recipe.



Lifter (Special Sauce x New World Haze x Early Resin Berry):

“Lifter” flavor is sweet and toasty with velvety-berry notes, and sometimes citrusy overtones. This high-oil content flower is a crowd-favorite for it’s higher CBD content and smooth tasting profile.